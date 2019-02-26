Rider, Charlotte M. ALBANY Charlotte M. Rider passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, (today) February 27 at 12 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave. from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019