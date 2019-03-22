Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte T. Kullnig. View Sign

Kullnig, Charlotte T. SLINGERLANDS Charlotte T. Kullnig, 95 of Slingerlands, formerly of Nassau, passed away on March 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Omer Voisard and Albina David, she was educated in Montreal and moved to Nassau with her now late husband Rudy in 1959. Charlotte was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Nassau, was an avid skier, gourmet chef, enjoyed the opera and loved to travel the world. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her. Charlotte is survived by many nieces; and nephews; her dear friends the O'Hare's; and several other friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Nassau. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. Online condolences may be offered at







