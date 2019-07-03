|
|
Murray, Charlyn Stewart DeWalt GUILDERLAND Charlyn Stewart DeWalt Murray, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany. Born in Niskayuna, Charlyn was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Katherine (Stewart) DeWalt. A 1959 graduate of Niskayuna High School, Charlyn received her bachelor's degree in science form Syracuse and her Ph.D from the University of Buffalo in molecular biology. A former research scientist at Albany Medical Center for many years, Charlyn was a member of the Capital District Mineral Club, the American Society for Microbiology and the Northeast Chapter of the American Society for Microbiology. Charlyn is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, R. Bruce Murray of Guilderland; her half-brothers and sister, Kenneth, Robert and Allison DeWalt and many dear friends. Services for Charlyn were held privately. To leave a message or a condolences for Charlyn's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 3, 2019