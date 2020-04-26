Armstrong, Chauncey F. "Rusty" Jr. MALTA Chauncey F. "Rusty" Armstrong Jr., 73 of Malta Gardens, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, after being stricken while recovering from of a recent leg surgery. Born in Albany on November 26, 1946, son of the late Chauncey Armstrong Sr., he was a 1964 graduate of Philip Schuyler High School. Rusty enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division, which included a combat tour of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968. Rusty owned and operated his own business for many years, "Rusty's Slicer and Scales." It's been rumored that Rusty had fun winning "millions" at any horse racing track he could bet at over the years. He loved the company of his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Armstrong; daughter, Shannon Armstrong of Wilton; son, Sonny Armstrong (Kristen) of Latham; grandchildren: Kyle and Kiersten Holub, Lauren and Emily Armstrong; along with in-laws, nieces and nephews, and their families. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Saratoga National Cemetery. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Rusty you have, with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020