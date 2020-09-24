Dominski, Cherie J. RENSSELAER Cherie J. Dominski, 74 of Rensselaer, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Cherie was born on May 17, 1946, in Albany, the daughter of the late Anthony P. Dominski and Mary Jane (Bailey) Dominski. She was a graduate of Hudson Valley and then graduated from Russell Sage College with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1985. Cherie went on to work at St. Peter's Hospital for 34 years before retiring in 2003. Cherie was an avid traveler in her retirement. She went back and forth from Hutchinson Island in Florida and Cape Cod. She loved to cruise and has been all over the world including Russia in the Baltic sea. Cherie loved to gamble had been to Las Vegas over 50 years and was a season seat holder at Saratoga Race Course. She had played and won in casinos all over the world, including a big jackpot at Turning Stone with which she bought her new Mercedes. She loved rock and roll, dancing, Disney and was a Hyannis Yacht Club member. Cherie was always on the go and lived life to the fullest. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need and was a staunch supporter of President Donald J. Trump. Survivors include her sister Candy Dominski, and her husband Richard Boyle. She was predeceased by her brother Tony Dominski. She is also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her calling hours on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, 1 Gilligan Road. Burial will be in the family plot in the Greenbush Cemetery. The family has requested that those who wish make contributions in Cherie's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204.