Vaccarella, Cherryl Lynn MECHANICVILLE Cherryl Lynn Vaccarella, 51, of Saratoga Avenue, died of medical complications at the Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving husband, John, and her devoted mother, Mary Andrus on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born in Somerville, N.J. on June 12, 1969, the daughter of John R. Adams and Mary M. Andrus, Cherryl was a graduate of Colonie High School and Cobleskill College and Buffalo State. She earned her Master's Degree from SUNY Albany in curriculum development and instructional technology. After several years of working in the industry, Cherryl joined the faculty at SUNY Cobleskill College in the Hospitality, Culinary and Restaurant Management Department. Cherryl's enthusiasm for the curriculum and dedication to her students and their academic success led to over 22 years of successful and rewarding teaching and their guidance. One of Cherryl's principal hallmarks was that the "real world" demands punctuality, commitment, honesty and trust. These corner stones of education and life in general have lead to hundreds of Cherryl's graduates to be launched into their own businesses and work in top industry positions. She has earned the respect and fond admiration of her fellow faculty members and colleagues over the years. As the faculty advisor for the student CHAT Club, Cherryl was involved with her students coordinating multiple community fund raising projects such as the American Cancer Society
and Breast Cancer Awareness to name a few for more than 20 years. Cherryl had received AHE, CDP, WSA, DRA, achievements. Cherryl has been a woman of conviction and dedication, not just to her students, but in her life in general. She has been someone who is spirited and full of energy, a risk taker and a person always seeking to improve and innovate the current status. She accepted challenges, both professionally and personally, with an attitude of "forward motion". She was a true, compassionate and loving generous heart to colleagues, family, and friends. At home, Cherryl enjoyed gardening and decorating and protecting the environment and always helping her friends and neighbors. She was a chef, a true artist in the kitchen, creating new recipes with general ingredients. She would often say "I am going to shop the cooler". Cherryl loved her dogs, Sammy and Cooper. They were her "soul mates" on four legs. Her home was her "fortress of solitude". Cherryl is survived by her husband, John Vaccarella; parents, John R. Adams and Mary M. Andrus; brother, John J. Adams; nephew, Justin Adams; niece, Ula Tanuvasa; uncles, Steve Hribik, James Hribik, Troy Brisesbois and families; and many cousins and second cousins. Our dearest Cherryl, we already miss you terribly and will love you always. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St, Mechanicville are on Monday from 5-7 p.m. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 No. Main St, Mechanicville with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the funeral Mass are required to call the funeral home for time and attendance control. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be followed at all services. Those wishing to help Cherryl's dedication to enable students to succeed, are urged in lieu of flowers, to mail a donation to the newly founded Cherryl Vaccarella Scholarship Foundation at SUNY Cobleskill Foundation, 106 Suffolk Circle, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Please visit devito-salvadorefh.com
for directions and to leave condolences for her family.