Burt, Cheryl A. ALBANY Cheryl A. Royal Burt, 57, departed on Sunday, November 11, 2019. Cheryl was the daughter of the late Fred Royal and Helen Morton. Cheryl is survived by one daughter, Chermion Lawson; fiance, Mitchell Liebowitz; two grandchildren and two great-grands; six brothers; five sisters; three godsisters; one godbrother; one godson, along with a host of relatives and friends. Also a very special life-long friend. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Monday, November 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019