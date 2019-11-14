Lochner, Cheryl A. GLOVERSVILLE Cheryl A. Lochner, 59, formerly of Albany, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Albany on December 8, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Ronald Sr. and Patricia Wilber Lochner. Cheryl had worked as a title clerk with N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany. She is survived by her husband, David J. Hunter Sr.; and her sons, Patrick Lochner and David J. Hunter Jr. Cheryl was the sister of Ronald (Lori) Lochner Jr., Marc (Stephanie) Lochner and Lauren (Jose) Alejandro. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019