Schaffer, Cheryl A. TROY Cheryl A. Schaffer, 70 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Cheryl was born on Staten Island, the daughter of the late George and Anne (Leadley) Schaffer. She was a bookkeeper for Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company, worked as an accountant for Siemens Medical and later retired as an accountant from Kindred Hospital in New Jersey. Cheryl enjoyed all sports and was a longtime N.Y. Yankees fan. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards and table games with her friends and neighbors. She loved driving and taking road trips. She was also an Elvis fan with a collection of Elvis souvenirs. The family wishes to thank her friends and neighbors for their support of her during her long illness. Survivors include one brother Robert Schaffer. She is also survived by several aunts and one uncle and numerous cousins. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cheryl's name to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.