Glenn, Cheryl Anita ALBANY Cheryl Anita Glenn, "Sherry," transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Albany. She is survived by her siblings, Veronica Seale (Peter) of Branchburg, N.J., Percy Smith Jr. of Buffalo, and Eric Smith of Lake Milton, Ohio. A homegoing service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, in the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 269 Spruce Street, Albany. The Reverend Debra T. Poole will officiate. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. Online guestbook at cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019