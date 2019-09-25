Cheryl Anita Glenn

Guest Book
  • "I will miss sister cheryl so much we were close . Praying..."
    - Xavier Skeeter
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
269 Spruce Street
Albany, NY
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
269 Spruce Street
Albany, NY
Obituary
Glenn, Cheryl Anita ALBANY Cheryl Anita Glenn, "Sherry," transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Albany. She is survived by her siblings, Veronica Seale (Peter) of Branchburg, N.J., Percy Smith Jr. of Buffalo, and Eric Smith of Lake Milton, Ohio. A homegoing service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, in the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 269 Spruce Street, Albany. The Reverend Debra T. Poole will officiate. Viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Evergreen Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie. Online guestbook at cannonfuneral.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019
bullet Smith
