Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 Funeral service 10:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 Interment Following Services East Greenbush Cemetery East Greenbush , NY Obituary

Stilsing, Cheryl Ann GUILDERLAND Cheryl Ann Stilsing, 62 of Guilderland, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on October 19, 1956, Cheryl was the beloved daughter of Dorilee (Hedrick) Stilsing and the late Harold Stilsing. Cheryl was a lifelong resident of Guilderland and a graduate of Guilderland High School, class of 1975. Following high school, Cheryl enlisted in the United States Army. Upon discharge from service, Cheryl enrolled in Albany Business College from 1977-1979 earning an associate's degree. She worked for many years as an accountant and secretary for Stilsing Electric. Cheryl loved cats, gardening, visiting the beach and her family camp on The Great Sacandaga Lake in the Adirondacks. She was also a fan of '70s music. Loving mother of William Stilsing and Jason (Theresa) Barber. Cherished grandmother of Zoey Barber. Dearest sister of Linda Spring, Lisa Ort, Lloyd Stilsing and Jenise Stilsing. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was predeceased by her father Harold Stilsing. The Stilsing family would like to thank the M-5 staff at Albany Medical Center for their compassionate care given to Cheryl in her final days. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the East Greenbush Cemetery, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Westmere EMS or . To leave a special message for the family, please visit:











