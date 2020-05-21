Cheryl Baron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baron, Cheryl WYNANTSKILL Cheryl Baron, 65, passed away on May 15, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side. Cheryl worked for New York State in Albany. She enjoyed her cabin in the Adirondacks, cruising on a Harley, loved animals, the outdoors, hiking, fishing, weightlifting, and she was always willing to help everyone. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Baron; her sister-in-law Christine (Jim) Quackenbush; and nephew Jimmy Quackenbush. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Howe and Doris Streeter Howe; and her sister Carol Howe. The family would like to thank all the visiting nurses for their care and compassion giving to Cheryl. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and funeral services will be private. Graveside services will be celebrated by Chaplin John Fisher in the Brookside Cemetery in Poestenkill. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to the Community Hospice or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved