Baron, Cheryl WYNANTSKILL Cheryl Baron, 65, passed away on May 15, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side. Cheryl worked for New York State in Albany. She enjoyed her cabin in the Adirondacks, cruising on a Harley, loved animals, the outdoors, hiking, fishing, weightlifting, and she was always willing to help everyone. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Baron; her sister-in-law Christine (Jim) Quackenbush; and nephew Jimmy Quackenbush. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Howe and Doris Streeter Howe; and her sister Carol Howe. The family would like to thank all the visiting nurses for their care and compassion giving to Cheryl. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and funeral services will be private. Graveside services will be celebrated by Chaplin John Fisher in the Brookside Cemetery in Poestenkill. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to the Community Hospice or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.