Fusco, Cheryl J. MECHANICVILLE Cheryl J. Fusco, 75, a longtime resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully on April 25, 2020, at Crescent Manor Rehabilitation Center in Bennington, Vt., after a long illness. Born on June 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence Desmond and was a 1962 graduate of Mechanicville, High School. Cheryl worked as a receptionist at Diane Desmond Chiropractic Clinic in Mechanicville for many years. She was also a huge animal lover and was also a longtime communicant of the Assumption-St. Paul Parish (All Saints on the Hudson). Survivors include her daughter Gina (William) Heid of Ballston Spa; her adored grandchildren, Chelsea Ingraham, Haley Ingraham and William Heid; her sister Mary "Mimi" Finke and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Gail Feeney; and brother James Desmond. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Cheryl in a special way are asked to donate to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020 in loving memory of Cheryl J. Fusco. During this extremely difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Cheryl you may have, with her family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020