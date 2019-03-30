Johnson, Cheryl L. KINDERHOOK Cheryl L. Johnson, 72 of Kinderhook, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on December 24, 1946, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Norman Edward and LaVerne (Quinion) Jones. Cheryl graduated from Ockawamick High School in 1963 and from Suny Cobleskill in 1965 with a degree in nursery education. She, along with her husband Ed, was employed by Sterling-Winthrop in Rensselaer for many years. She was a member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Valatie, enjoyed traveling, reading books and listening to country music. She is survived by her husband Frank "Ed" Johnson; two children, Tamara Johnson of Valatie and Randy Johnson (Denise) of Clifton Park; a sister Kathy Rector of Mellenville; a granddaughter Natalie Johnson, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her best friend Gail Garcia; and her godchild Jennifer Garcia-Lis. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, April 2, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. A graveside service will follow in the Mellenville Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl L. Johnson.
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
(518) 758-7031
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 30, 2019