Sullivan, Cheryl N. WATERFORD Cheryl N. Sullivan, 72 of Waterford, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born, raised and worked her whole life in Troy. She retired from the Van Rensselaer Manor after 34 years of faithful, impeccable service as an L.P.N. Cheryl enjoyed vacations in the Adirondacks and loved Lake George. She frequented the horse races. She was a fantastic cook, decorator and homemaker. She loved Jesus and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Greta (Murphy) and Richard Nolan; her beautiful children, Bobbie Jo Elizabeth and Chuckie Nolan; and her beloved fur babies, Princess and Sully Sullivan. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Terrance "TJ" Sullivan, with whom she spent every day of her final 37 years on this Earth. Devoted to each other, they were a shining example of pure and unconditional love. She is also survived by her loving daughter, Laurel Dudley of Johnsonville. Cheryl had four grandchildren she adored: Sara (Jon) Lee of Gainesville, Ga., Ashley Dudley of Troy, Casandra Dudley of Cohoes, and Michael "Mike" Dudley of Nowhere, U.S.A. From those grandchildren came nine beautiful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin, Craig Ingalls of Clifton Park; her best friends, Judy Travis of Clifton Park and Sandie LaBounty of Greenwich; and her faithful canine companion, Sadie girl. There will be a memorial/celebration of life on Saturday, July 4, at 4 p.m. at 790 Hudson River Road in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. For the complete obituary, to share a memory or to express your online condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.