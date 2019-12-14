Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Jermain Memorial Ecumenical Presbyterian Church 601 5th Ave Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ubrich, Cheryl R. WATERVLIET Cheryl Ruth Ubrich, 74 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born in Troy on July 20, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Earl G. Harper and Dorothy H. Marble Harper. Cheryl was a long time secretary at the Jermain Memorial Ecumenical Presbyterian Church in Watervliet where she was integral in the operations of the church. Between her work as church secretary and membership in both the Joseph E. Celoga American Legion Post in Albany and the Christ our Light Seniors, community involvement and giving back were something that meant a lot to Cheryl. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who had the patience of a saint. She truly had a heart of gold and would do anything for her family and friends. Cheryl loved to travel the world including trips to Hawaii, Europe, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City, as well as taking many different cruises. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Richard "Pete" Ubrich; her son Rich (Trish) Ubrich; her grandchildren, Morgan, Ricky, Andrea, Hunter, Thomas, Brittany, Hayley, and Richard; her brother Glen "Ted" (Joanne) Southwell; her sister-in-law Alice Plante; and by many nieces, nephews, and all of her friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Edward Southwell; her daughter Janice Ann Raus; and her brothers, Russell Harper and Edward Southwell. A visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A funeral service will take place Monday, December 16, at 10 a.m. at the Jermain Memorial Ecumenical Presbyterian Church, 601 5th Ave, Watervliet. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl's memory may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, or to the Hospitality House, 1120 South Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Condolence book at







Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.