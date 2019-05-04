De La Mater, Chester C. JOHNSONVILLE Chester C. De La Mater, 79, retired executive vice president and secretary of the former Cohoes Savings Bank, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Troy on November 16, 1939, Chester was the son of the late Chester A. and Sarah M. (Wagner) De La Mater. He was raised and educated in Troy and graduated from Troy High School in 1957. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and served his country honorably for four years. Chester began his career in banking with the Union National Bank where he was employed for several years before accepting a position with the Cohoes Savings Bank in 1967 where he worked for thirty years before his retirement in 1997. Chester enjoyed volunteering and dedicated much of his time to service organizations in and around Cohoes. He was a long-time member of the Cohoes Rotary Club where he maintained 22 years of perfect attendance and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He also served as director of the board of trustees of the Cohoes Savings Bank; board member of the Cohoes Savings Bank Foundation and board member for the Salvation Army in Cohoes. Chester enjoyed golfing, tennis, gardening and wintering at his home in Fort Myers, Fla. His best times were those spent with his family who filled his heart with pride. Chester is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Brenenstuhl) De La Mater; his devoted sons and daughters-in-law, Derek and Wendy De La Mater and Colin and Krystal De La Mater; his cherished grandsons, Jacque, Ryan, Eli and Max and his granddaughter who was his princess, Devin. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at the Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Chester's family from 2 until 4 p.m. in the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley Falls Free Library, 42 State Street, Valley Falls, NY, 12185 in memory of Chester C. De La Mater. Visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 4, 2019