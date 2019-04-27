Rothstein, Chris Laurence Craig JONESTOWN, Pa. Chris Laurence Craig Rothstein, 57 of Jonestown, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1961, to Jack H. and Marilyn Kemp Rothstein of Albany and the late Wallace Craig. Chris was a computer programmer at Ingram Micro and was an avid gun collector. He is survived by sons, David C. husband of Kelsey Rothstein of Lancaster and Andrew J. Rothstein of Manheim; grandchildren, Lucius G. Rothstein, August Victor Rothstein and Ravenna Jade Rothstein; Linda Kutz Miller, the mother of his sons David and Andrew; sisters, Sarah I. Smith of Tennessee and Rachel I. Gray of Troy; and nieces, Mariam and Rebecca. Memorial services were held on Saturday, March 30, at 5 p.m. in the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 and Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris' memory may be made to the Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Ave., #115, Hershey, PA, 17033.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 27, 2019