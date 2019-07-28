Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christa M. Eberhard. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Funeral service 4:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Prospect Hill Cemetery Guilderland , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eberhard, Christa M. VOORHEESVILLE Christa M. Eberhard, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Dementia, with her loving family by her side. Christa was born in Heiligenbronn, Germany on March 4, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Fritz and Margarete Horst, and was raised in the Stuttgart, Germany area. After graduating from grade school she was employed at a stationary store from 1959 to 1965, then from 1965 to 1972 worked in the food service business for a major Machine Company in Geoppingen, Germany. After meeting her husband Roland at a city festival in Germany she immigrated to the United States in 1972, and married Roland in 1973. Christa had a green thumb and planted flowers all around her house, flower, boxes and yard. So, because of that she was employed for almost 18 years at the Albany Marriott Hotel in Colonie as groundskeeper and maintenance person, where she was named many times employee of the month and employee of the year in 1988. After that, she was employed at Troy City Rental for several years as grounds person before her retirement. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Georgia Mertens. Christa is survived by her husband, Roland Eberhard; her son, Mark Eberhard; four siblings in Germany, two brothers Horst and Juergen, and two sisters, Emmy and Ursula; brother-in-law Claus Geiger of Cohoes; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Germany and in the U.S. She is also survived by many dear friends, because Christa was a very kind and loving person. The Eberhard family would also like to say thanks to Christa's aides, Cody, Leah and Brooke for their dedication and care, to make Christa's day much better. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Wednesday, July 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours in the funeral home at 4 p.m. Burial will be on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m. in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







