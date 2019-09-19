Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church Send Flowers Obituary

Van Royen, Christi M. DELMAR Christi M. Van Royen, 46 of Delmar, entered into eternal life Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Anthony and Louisa Cuozzo Merola; and the beloved wife of Andrew H. Van Royen. Christi was focused on being the best mother she could be for her daughters. She wanted to follow in her mothers footsteps. She was active in Girl Scouts, PTA, and Soccer. She took a job at Hamagrael Elementary as a noon aid so she could be involved. She was always the first to volunteer when something was needed. She always put others first. Christi loved life... and because of who she was, everyone loved her. In addition to her loving husband and parents, she is survived by her two caring daughters, Joanna and Angelina Van Royen; maternal grandmother Anna Cuozzo; sister, Annalisa (Anthony) Cesare; two nephews, Anthony and Nicholas Cesare; godmother Michelle (Walter) Borisenok; cousins, Michael and Nicole Borisenok; father-in-law, Peter Van Royen; two brothers-in-law, Donald (Maryellen) and Ross (Ellen) Van Royen; and sister-in-law, Susan (Robert) Morgan. Christi was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Michael Cuozzo; mother-in-law Ann Van Royen; and her aunt Joanna Tedesco. She is also survived by her uncle John Tedesco; two canine companions, Sofie and Lola; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. The funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Anthony of Padua Church where at 9:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated with Father Richard Donovan, OFM-Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to remember Christi through donation may send contributions to: To Life, 410 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. Christi's words to live by: "Life has to keep moving...Have a positive attitude! No one knows what tomorrow brings. Enjoy Today!"







