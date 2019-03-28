Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian Manupella. View Sign

Manupella, Christian MALTA Christian "Chod" Manupella, 48, passed away suddenly at home due to a heart attack on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born and raised in Lansingburgh. Chod was the son of the late Debra McNerney Miller. He is survived by his son, Jonah Manupella and his mother Lauri Cartwright; girlfriend Nicolle Hatch and her daughter Cassandra Bagramian; father Dave Manupella; stepfather John Miller; sister Nicole Manupella; brother Nicholas Manupella (Jillian); stepbrother Eric Miller (Danielle); nieces, Olivia Von Fricken and Ella Manupella; and nephew Jack VonFricken. Chod worked for the Carpenters Union 291 and was a trustee at the Eagles Club in Lansingburgh along with his girlfriend Nicolle. Chod loved spending time with his son Jonah and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a great time riding his Harley with his brother and best friend since grade school, Michael Honsinger. Chod will be missed and loved by all of his friends and family. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. both at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. A CapCom Scholarship Fund has been established for Chod's son, Jonah. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made directly to any Cap Com location to the JonahManupellaFund. For online condolences please visit







870 2nd Ave

Troy , NY 12182

