Goudard, Christina A. PATTERSONVILLE Christina Anna Treis Goudard, age 101, nine months, nine days, entered into eternal peace on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Pattersonville with her family at her side. Heaven welcomed a special angel, probably the best angel ever. We love you Mom, Grandma, we couldn't have asked for a better mom, mother-in-law, grandma or great-grandma "gi gi." We're going to miss you dearly. We love you with all our hearts. Rest in peace until we meet again xxxooo. Christina was born on July 17, 1918, and raised in Schenectady. She was the daughter of Mary Quinn Treis and John F. Treis and was the baby of 13 children. After graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in 1936, she worked at the General Electric. In 1949, she moved to Clifton Park with her husband Frank J. Goudard where they raised their six children until his death on November 27, 1963. She worked many years for F. Jacobson & Sons shirt factory in Albany as a floor supervisor, until their closure in 1965. She then proceeded to work at Cluett & Peabody in Troy and Barclay Home products in Cohoes. After, she worked for Phalens restaurant in Clifton Park and O.D. Heck in Niskayuna, finally deciding to retire around 68 years of age. She was predeceased by her husband Frank; her daughter-in-law Marlene; son-in-law Jerry; and her grandson Frankie; her sisters, Eva Gray, Barbara Perry, and Marie Fox; and brother John Treis. She is survived by her six children, Frank Goudard (Punky), Mary Harwood (Jerry deceased), Jean Herbert (Mike), Paul Goudard (Julia), Joyce Darnell (Terry) and Denise Fox (Bill); also, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Community Hospice, especially devoted Nurse Craig Supernant, her Chaplain Emily Otto, wound nurse Maggie Poole and all hospice personnel that had a hand in her care. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Joseph's Church, Schenectady with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery on July 17, 2020. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Online coldenences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.