Goudard, Christina A. TOWN OF FLORIDA Christina A. Goudard, 101, formerly of Clifton Park, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home in the Town of Florida. The funeral service will be on Friday at 12:15 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Lafayette and State Streets, Schenectady, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A visitation for family will take place in the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady.