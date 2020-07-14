1/
Christina A. Goudard
Goudard, Christina A. TOWN OF FLORIDA Christina A. Goudard, 101, formerly of Clifton Park, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home in the Town of Florida. The funeral service will be on Friday at 12:15 p.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Lafayette and State Streets, Schenectady, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A visitation for family will take place in the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:15 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
