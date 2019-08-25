New, Christina A. ALBANY Christina A. New, 56 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Christina was born in Albany and lived here all her life. She retired from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Services. She also was active with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for many years. Christina is survived by her daughter Danielle Anna New; her son Peter George New; her parents, George and Regina Nisch; her brother Eric Nisch; an aunt, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019