Astriab, Christina Duffy COLONIE In the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Christina Duffy Astriab passed from this world to the next surrounded by her three loving daughters. Born on January 19, 1947, in Newport, R.I., Tina, as she was known to her loved ones, grew up in her beloved Jamestown, R.I. She never ran out of stories of the days she spent exploring the beautiful little island, the wonderful friends she made, the days she danced across the bay while riding the ferry to Rogers High School in Newport and the interesting characters who made Jamestown their home. It was there she was active in 4H where she learned how to sew, bake and cook, winning awards for these skills she loved and carried throughout her life. Tina was an excellent crafter, there was nothing her imagination could dream up she wasn't able to figure out a way to make a reality - a gift reflected in memorable Halloween costumes and Girl Scout and school projects for her adoring daughters. A lover of all music, her home was often filled with the sounds of favorites like Rod Stewart and Carly Simon as she worked on various ideas and creations. She was a true Renaissance woman and voracious reader with a deep knowledge and understanding of global politics, world religion, history, geography, plants and animals and especially medicine from being her own advocate for her health for many years. She battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 45 years with hope, courage and optimism and her loved ones believe her willingness to try new treatments has contributed to the improved quality of life for those battling M.S. today. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jack Astriab; daughters, Duffy Astriab, Michol Merriman (Michael), and Chiara Olguin (Hector); and granddaughter Mallory Merriman. Also, her brother Christopher Duffy of Jamestown, R.I.; her brother-in-law James Carney Sr.; nieces, Mary (Missy) Stanton, Megan Oberting (Edward), Sarah Duffy and Heather Duffy; nephews, David Carney (Gina), James Carney Jr. (Lisa), Timothy Duffy (Christine) and John Clinton Duffy; as well many other loved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. She was predeceased by her brothers, David Duffy and Robert Duffy; her special sister-in-law Alma Duffy-Tiexiera (Chickie); and her sister and best friend in the world, Mary Catherine Carney. They all had a strong, loving bond and are now reunited in peace and laughter. The family is not having immediate services but do plan to have a celebration of her life in her hometown Jamestown, R.I. in the spring or summer 2021. Details will be made available once arranged. In Tina's honor, please live your life to the fullest and never take your health and mobility for granted. If you are so inclined, please consider making a donation to the Jamestown, R.I. Historical Society or the National M.S. Society in Tina Duffy Astriab's name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store