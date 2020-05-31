Burgess, Christine A. NORTH GREENBUSH Christine A. Burgess, age 76 years, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born in Albany and lived in East Greenbush for many years. Chris was a graduate of Van Rensselaer High School and received her master's degree in early childhood education from Russell Sage College. She was employed as a teacher at various school districts in the capital region as well as running her private preschool for over 10 years. Chris enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, camping and spending time with her family. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Virginia Hackel Burns; wife of the late David E. Burgess Sr.; mother of Beth (Brian) Drzymala and David (Nobulee) Burgess Jr.; grandmother of Maegan, Jessica and Brice Drzymala and Kaitlyn and Jackson Burgess; sister of Valerie McDonald, Judy Hughes, Jim Burns and Larry Burns. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Christine's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Ste 505, Albany, NY, 12205.