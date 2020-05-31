Christine A. Burgess
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burgess, Christine A. NORTH GREENBUSH Christine A. Burgess, age 76 years, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born in Albany and lived in East Greenbush for many years. Chris was a graduate of Van Rensselaer High School and received her master's degree in early childhood education from Russell Sage College. She was employed as a teacher at various school districts in the capital region as well as running her private preschool for over 10 years. Chris enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, camping and spending time with her family. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Virginia Hackel Burns; wife of the late David E. Burgess Sr.; mother of Beth (Brian) Drzymala and David (Nobulee) Burgess Jr.; grandmother of Maegan, Jessica and Brice Drzymala and Kaitlyn and Jackson Burgess; sister of Valerie McDonald, Judy Hughes, Jim Burns and Larry Burns. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Christine's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Ste 505, Albany, NY, 12205.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved