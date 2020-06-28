Christine A. Forte
1940 - 2020
Forte, Christine A. ALBANY Christine A. Forte passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Christine was born on January 22, 1940, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Dorothy C. Tucker and Benjamin F. Morris. She worked as a CNA. She enjoyed volunteering at the Blessed Sacrament Church's Thrift Shop, Holy Trinity Family Institute and the Salvation Army. She enjoyed puzzles, bingo, casinos, playing cards and board games with family and friends. Christine is survived by her loving children, Joseph S. Forte Jr. (Mildred), Pamela R. Davis (Willie), Denise M. Forte and Laura M. Forte; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughters, Lynjoy Forte and Roberta S. Forte. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Calling hours will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
JUL
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 27, 2020
LOVE YOU GRANDMA, MY BEST FRIEND NOW MY ANGEL❤
DESHA
Grandchild
