Mueller, Christine A. EAST GREENBUSH Christine A. Mueller, 59 of East Greenbush, tragically passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Albany Medical Hospital after a sudden illness. Christine was born January 21, 1961, in Albany, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Rita M. (Dickert) Mueller Jr. She was a 1979 graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush and pursued various careers for several years after high school. Chrissy was very artistic and her love of and talent with photography brought her to photographing school pictures and she would personally make sure that the children looked and smiled their best. For the past 23 years she was a conductor for Amtrak, beginning her career in New Haven, Connecticut and returning to the Albany Station and would run on the Empire Service train back and forth from NYC. If you ever had her on one of her runs, she was known to her passengers as a kind and caring person who would personally make sure they were as comfortable as possible. Her regular passengers even gave her cards and gifts at Christmas because she always went above and beyond for them. Chrissy loved animals and was devoted to her cat Val whom she had for many years and especially her two dogs, Sonny and Scout who were very attached to her. She was an avid Dead Head and loved listening to the Grateful Dead, collecting anything to do with rabbits, finding interesting items at garage sales, gardening and going to the beach at Martha's Vineyard. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. Chrissy would go out of her way to do anything for anyone and tried to make sure everyone was happy and safe and welcomed. She had the ability to make you feel you were the most important person in her world at that given time. Her nieces and nephews were her biggest joy and she was so very proud of them. Because of her giving nature, her family has chosen to donate her organs and give life and hope to other families. Survivors include her siblings, sister Michele (Mark Lovely) Mueller, sister Robin (Kevin Cassidy) Mueller, sister Erica Westhuis; and brother Paul (Kara) Mueller III. Chrissy was the beloved aunt to David (Gabriela) Kelly, Madeline and Justin Westhuis, Paulie IV, Charlotte, Lucy and Vivian Mueller, and Kevin (fiancee Rachel) Cassidy. She is also survived by her grandniece Ramona Kelly; and several uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may attend her calling hours from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc. at 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer, N.Y. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Tpk., East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. Send condolences at, www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020