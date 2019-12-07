Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine A. "Teena" Sleasman. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Church of St. Pius X 23 Crumitie Rd Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sleasman, Christine A. "Teena" ALBANY Christine "Teena" Ann Sleasman, age 49 of Albany, passed away surrounded by her family after a valiant struggle with cancer on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Teena was born in Watertown, N.Y. on May 28, 1970. She is survived by her loving husband and great friend, Daniel M. Sleasman Jr.; cherished daughters, Ella Christine and Kieran Elizabeth; adoring parents, William and Christine (Oddi) Montgomery; and her loving in-laws, Marianne and Daniel M. Sleasman. She is also survived by numerous family members and many dear friends. Teena was caring, compassionate, and an exceptional friend, wife and mother. During her final years, Teena especially showed a tremendous will to live and maintained an optimistic outlook that was comforting to all. She was loved by many, and she will be greatly missed. A graduate of Columbia High School and SUNY Albany, Teena received an M.S. in nutrition and dietetics at Russell Sage College and served as a registered dietitian at the Capital District Psychiatric Center. Teena's family wishes to express appreciation for the loving care provided to Teena during her last days. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tena's family on Monday, December 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Pius X, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Community Hospice of Albany or Jefferson County. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, please visit







