Welch, Christine Ann DELMAR Christine Ann Welch, 69, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on February 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Christine was born on March 7, 1950, to the late Thomas and Ann McClure. She was raised in Glenville, graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, and attended Albany Business College. Following school, Christine worked in retail management as well as for the state of New York. She married the love of her life, Richard, in 1973. Christine and Richard had a marriage filled with love and laughter. Once their daughter started school, Christine returned to work in 1982 for the New York State Police and enjoyed a career of 32 years as a Demo data entry machine operator before retiring in 2014. Christine enjoyed working in her yard and planning home improvement projects. She loved the beach and traveling to Maine. Most of all she treasured her family, especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Yaya." Christine cherished making memories and sharing special traditions with them that will forever live on in their hearts. She will be remembered for her perseverance, determination, and strength, as well as for her generous and considerate spirit. She will be loved and missed by her daughter, Laurie (Daniel) Dennis of Niskayuna; grandchildren, Declan and Delaney Dennis; brother, Jeffrey (Cynthia) McClure of North Hampton, N.H.; and nephew, Ryan McClure of Washington, D.C. Christine is also survived by aunts, cousins, and many dear friends. Christine was predeceased by her husband, Richard, and her parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at 9 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to purchase a memorial bench in memory of Christine and Richard in Wells Beach, Maine where the family shared many happy summer memories together. Contributions may also be made in Christine's name to The Community Hospice Foundation Attn: Wave Riders, which is a program to help young children ride the waves of grief, at 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020