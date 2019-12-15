Wagar, Christine D. TROY Christine D. Wagar, 65 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on December 13, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Ithaca, she was the daughter of Gertrude Miller Duffield and the late William Duffield. Mrs. Wagar was a graduate of Hudson High School Class of 72 and the Albany Medical Center School of Nursing, Class of 75. She had worked in the Kidney Transplant Unit at Albany Medical Center and retired after 32 years of faithful service. A long time member of the Cornerstone Community Church in Lansingburgh, it is where she shared her gift of music and accompanying worship and concerts for several years. Survivors include her daughter Jessica Wagar (Matt); her son James Wagar (Kasey); her sister Cindy Ciabbote; and her beloved grandchildren, Ezekiel Wagar and Harper Wagar. Also survived by loving family, Jillian Manupella, Ella Manupella, Nicole Suto and Lee Suto. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cornerstone Community Church, 570 Third Avenue in Lansingburgh. A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Cornerstone Church, 570 Third Ave. Troy, NY 12182. For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019