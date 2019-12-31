Woodyard, Christine Deans ROUND LAKE Christine Deans Woodyard, 73, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. Christine was born in North Adams, Mass. to the late Donald and Jean Zimmerman Deans. She was predeceased by a sister, Donna Fisher. She is survived by her husband Steven Woodyard; three children, Alita (Vincent) O'Malley, Steven (Jessica) Woodyard and David (Casey Byrnes) Woodyard; a brother, John (Nancy) Deans; four grandchildren, Sara, Sean, Nicholas and Emily; and her grand puppies, Cairo and Chloe. Calling hours will be at the Gleason Funeral Home Thursday, January 2, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.; followed by a funeral service.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019