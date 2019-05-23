Oro, Christine E. ALBANY Christine Elizabeth Oro, 88 of Albany, formerly of Queens and New City, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Christine was born in Mahoning, Pa., but lived most of her life in Queens and Rockland County, before moving to Albany in 2007. She worked for many years for the Clarkstown Central School District in New City. She was also a member of senior citizens groups including the New City Seniors Club 1, and groups in Glens Falls and Queensbury. Christine was also a volunteer at the Hallel Institute in Sparkill, and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in New City, Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, and All Saints Catholic Church in Albany. Christine was predeceased by her husband Louis J. Oro in 1996. She is survived by her children, Lisa Concklin (Todd) of Montgomery, Karen A. Brooks of Albany, and Christine Oro (Tony LaBua) of Ocala, Fla.; four grandchildren including in Albany her beloved grandson Vincent Brooks; and several nieces and a nephew who were very dear to her. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Army Travalin, Tina Piazza, Peter Travalin, Mel Travalin, and Louis Retorto; and by her loving brother and sister-in-law Tina and Sonny Oro. Calling hours will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24. Calling hours will also be held in the Higgins Funeral Home, New City, on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of St. Augustine, New City, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow the Mass on Tuesday in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Glens Falls Senior Center, 380 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801; or to the Hallel Institute, 175 Route 340, Sparkill, NY, 10976. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to Hans Funeral Home, please visit HansFuneralHome.com.
