Holmes-Roff, Christine K. MECHANICVILLE Christine K. Holmes-Roff, 48, of Mechanicville, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2020. Born in Troy on February 26, 1972, she was the daughter of the late Cecile R. Coulombe-Holmes and William F. Holmes. Christine attended St. Paul's Assumption School, was a 1990 graduate of Mechanicville High School, and attended Endicott College. Christine was predeceased by her brother Brian Holmes. Christine loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family but her greatest joy came from her three children, Alexis, Elizabeth and Christopher. She deeply loved and treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Christine will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Survivors include her three children, Alexis, Elizabeth and Christopher Roff (Michael Roff); brother, Michael (Michele) Holmes; sister, Kathleen (James) Bloomingdale; nieces, Margaret Holmes-Wortz, Marie Holmes, and Rachael Bloomingdale; nephew, Jason (Majiel) Bloomingdale, along with great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, on Wednesday, March 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral home service to follow at 7 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the in memory of Christine Holmes-Roff. For directions and to leave condolences for Christine's family, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020