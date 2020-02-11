Christine M. (Lupe) Aidala

AIDALA Christine M. (Lupe) "Chrissy" 2/11/70 - 4/26/13 Happy 50th Birthday, Chrissy! We love and miss you more and more every day. With Love Always, Husband John; Your Babies, Rachel Christine and John Philip; and the Rest of Your Family and Friends. For anyone wishing to leave a message, please use the link below, as this link will remain online permanently. Thank you. http://legacy.com/ guestbooks/ timesunion-albany/christine-aidala-condolences/ 164482062?cid=gbsrchres
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020
