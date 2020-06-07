Christine M. Antenucci
Antenucci, Christine M. ALBANY Christine M. Antenucci, 65 of Albany, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Louise (Serwanski) Lawton. She was married to Marvin W. Antenucci and shared a blessed and devoted union of 39 years together. Christine was the financial coordinator for Albany Braces in Albany, where she was a dedicated member of their staff for 21 years. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Albany. Christine loved her "happy place" in Hilton Head and had a love for animals. Christine touched the lives of so many and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have had her in their lives. In addition to her loving husband Marvin, she is survived by her cherished daughter Alyssa (Kevin) Higdon; her sisters, Kathy (Michael) Foley and Patricia (Kent) Pritchard; sister-in-law Joan Lawton as well as several nieces, nephews and special friends. She was predeceased by her brother Gerald Lawton. Due to the current health restrictions, graveside services will be at a later date and time to be announced in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made in Christine's memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
