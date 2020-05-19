Empie, Christine Mary PLEASANT HILL, Calif. On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Christine Empie, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and devoted caregiver to her beloved pets, passed away at age 48, after a brief illness. She grew up in Scotia and graduated from Scotia Glenville High School in 1989. After college she relocated to Atlanta, Ga. to escape the cold of the northeast and begin her career as a technical recruiter, at which she excelled. She loved the warmer climate which initially drew her south, and more recently to San Francisco's East Bay. Christine was a passionate animal welfare advocate, and over the years had welcomed many animals into her home and family. She fostered numerous dogs and cats while working tirelessly with various organizations to find them their forever homes. She was compassionate and giving. A free spirit who loved her family, her animals, her friends and being outdoors, especially at an ocean beach. Christine will be forever remembered by her father Peter Empie (Karla Empie); mother Linda Lape nee Strang, (Sandy Lape); sister Theresa Lamitie (David Lamitie; nephew Sergent Lamitie); brother Shaun Empie; sister Kimberly Empie; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins with whom she was very close, and who loved her dearly. Christine's friends and family will never forget her optimism in the face of adversity, her sense of humor and her unwavering love for all creatures. To continue her legacy of animal welfare advocacy, please make a donation in memory of Christine to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.





