Reed, Christine BALLSTON SPA Christine Reed, 68 of Ballston Spa, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020. Chris, the daughter of Joseph and Bernadine Rydsewicz, is survived by her three sons, Eric, Trevor, and Bret; her daughter-in-law, Melissa; along with two grandchildren, J.P. and our most recent addition to the family (born on August 28, 2020) Lily. Chris will join her predeceased husband of 26 years, Jay, in eternal life. Chris was a proud civil servant. She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in geology and regulated oil and gas. She worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation for over 25 years. When she was not at work you could find her rock and mineral collecting in the Adirondacks, planting day lilies in one of her gardens, or at the farmers market buying fresh local produce. Chris was a devoted mother to not only her three boys but to any child (or adult) in need. She opened her arms, doors and refrigerator to absolutely anyone. Some of her most fond memories include taking her family to the 1996 Summer Olympics, visiting Herkimer Diamond Mines and the family's valued Christmas Eve traditions including baking her famous holiday cookies. More recently, Chris loved to be around her friends and family. She looked forward to playing pirates and Legos with JP, traveling to Florida, going out to lunch with her girlfriends or trying out new restaurants with her family. There will be a celebration of life held in June 2021. Details to be mailed out in the following months. Donations may be made to the Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org
or the Natural Resources Defense Council at www.nrdc.org
. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com