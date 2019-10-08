Anzalone, Christopher A. MOUNT AIRY, Md. Christopher A. Anzalone, 56 of Mount Airy, Md., passed away at his home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born in Brockport, N.Y. to Anthony and Patricia (Palese) Anzalone, and spent most of his childhood in Latham. In 2001, he moved to Germantown, Md. where he raised his three children with his first wife Karen (Murphy). In 2015, he moved to Mount Airy where he lived with his second wife Susan (Harper) and her three children. Christopher spent over 30 years in book publishing and was well respected in his field. He felt fortunate that he could work at a job that he loved. He was predeceased by his father Anthony Anzalone. Surviving him are his wife Susan Anzalone of Mount Airy; his mother Patricia Anzalone of Watervliet; his children, Kathryn, Spenser, and Matthew Anzalone of Germantown, Md.; his stepdaughters, Natasha, Sophia, and Isabella Acuna of Mount Airy; his siblings and their spouses, Mike and Carol Ann Anzalone, Toni Anzalone, Kathy and Scott Lisosky, and Damien and Shannon Anzalone; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142; www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019