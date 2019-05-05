Martinek, Christopher A. MIDDLE GROVE On May 1, 2019, following a long illness, Christopher A. Martinek, 43, unexpectedly passed away in his home surrounded by his faithful companion pets, Chi Chi Mans and Soma, as well as the memories of his much-loved companion pets, Amos, Rocketman, Sassa, and Bailey, who preceded him in death. Chris is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Kelly A. Gajda; his parents, Kenneth and Sharon Brown of Middle Grove; his sister Rebecca Ruth (Christopher) Gifford of Broadalbin; his nephew Nicholas Martinek Carey; and his niece Hannah Ruth Gomula. Chris spent some of the happiest days of his much too short life at Watervliet High School and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. He was an exceptionally intelligent and gifted young man who overcame many obstacles during his short time here on earth. He found great solace in the many kinds of music that he enjoyed and loved so much. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who were lucky enough to have known him. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Chris in a special way may consider a donation to their local animal shelter in memory of his love for animals. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019