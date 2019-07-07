Plue, Christopher A. ALTAMONT Christopher A. Plue, 58 of Altamont, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Albany. Born in Albany, Christopher grew up in Voorheesville and had lived in Altamont for the past 20 years. He was a computer programmer and was employed for many years at Key Bank in Albany. One of his favorite activities was golfing with his brothers. Christopher was the father of Nathaniel, Crystal, Nicholas, Zachary and Victoria Plue; grandfather of Jacoby Scarbrough, Aubriella Scarbrough and Christian Plue; and brother of Mark Plue, Steven Plue and the late Barbara Johnsen. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019