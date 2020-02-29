Albany Times Union Obituaries
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Christopher Alexopoulos Obituary
Alexopoulos, Christopher TROY Christopher Alexopoulos, 86 of 8th Avenue, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Hudson Park Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late John and Katherine Dracopoulos Alexopoulos. He was a 1950 graduate of Cohoes High School. Mr. Alexopoulos was a baker / cook and had been employed at the Puritan Restaurant in Troy for over 30 years. Prior to that he was employed at the former Prediger's Bakery in Troy. He also co-owned with his brother Nick the former Toy Town in Cohoes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years Catherine Fields Alexopoulos; and his devoted children, Christopher J. Alexopoulos (Lisa) of Cohoes, Paul Alexopoulos, and Stephen Alexopoulos (Vicki Chrysler) of Troy. He was the brother of Georgia Bobarakis and Dorothy Miazga of Latham, the late William, Nicholas and Mary Alexopoulos. He was the proud grandfather of Megan Alexopoulos, Tiffany Sorell, Tylor, Kaitlynn and Sarah Alexopoulos; and great-grandfather of Jennalyn Sorell, Aaliyah Tomisman, and Allen Tomisman Jr., Jionni Arroyo and the late Lily Ann Schmitt. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 29, 2020
