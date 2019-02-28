Smalls, Deacon Christopher C. Sr. PINEVILLE, S.C. Deacon Christopher C. Smalls Sr. passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 24, 2019. The son of Lewis and Emma Judge Smalls, Chris was born on October 21, 1944, in Pineville. Christopher was a graduate of Russellville High School, class of 1963. After serving four years in the United States Air Force, he was employed by G.E. for 30 plus years as a non-destructive testing specialist. After retirement, he spent his time with his family, traveling, and of course, tending to his beloved garden. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Beatrice, Annie Mae, Isaac and Henry. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 50 years, Theresa Knowles Smalls; his children, Christopher C. (Julie) Smalls II, Aaron Smalls, Brittani Smalls, Dante (Tammy) Smalls, and Michelle (Terrance) Smalls Chandler; and his devoted grandchildren, Christopher III, Kayla, and Alexa Smalls; siblings, Clarence (Dorothy) Small and Rebecca Smalls Bryant; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, Aaron Greene, Earl Williams and Andrew Milligan. Family and friends are invited to attend his services on Friday, March 1, 11 a.m. in the Day Dawn Baptist Church, Pineville, S.C. Chris' viewing will be held on Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. in the church. His interment will be at a later date in the Florence National Cemetery, Florence, S.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fisher House or to the Leukemia Foundation.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019