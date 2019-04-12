Gibeault, Christopher D. GLENS FALLS Christopher D. Gibeault, 47, former resident of Stillwater, died suddenly in his home of natural causes on April 7, 2019, as a result of complications with diabetes. Born in Saratoga Springs on February 18, 1972, son of Robert "Dan" and Deborah Donahue Gibeault, he was a 1990 graduate of Stillwater High School. Chris joined the U.S. Army shortly after high school and served honorably during Operation Desert Storm until returning home after his honorable discharge. Before being diagnosed with diabetes and several back injuries, Chris worked as a skilled laborer for several local construction companies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a huge Jacksonville Jaguar football fan. He also loved listening to rock and roll. Sadly, Chris was predeceased by the love of his life and companion for over 20 years, Mary F. Phillips, who died in 2018. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his sister Robyn J. Mackin of Mechanicville and her children, Kasey Krakat and Allie Mackin; his aunt Mary Marchand; uncle Tom Wilber, several cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glens Falls Fire Department, 134 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801 in memory of Christopher D. Gibeault.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2019