Christopher Eric Jacobsen
1957 - 2020
Jacobsen, Christopher Eric WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. Christopher Eric Jacobsen, 62 of Williamstown, Mass., died on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home. He was born in Oceanside, N.Y., on November 26, 1957, a son of Velma (deMello/Jacobsen) Fuller. Chris attended high school in Delmar, and continued his education to earn several degrees after serving in the Navy. Christopher was employed for many years as the manager of quality assurance at Steinerfilm in Williamstown. Chris is survived by his mother and father, Velma and William Fuller; daughters, April and Danielle Jacobsen; grandchildren, Dhaysia and Alfred "Tre" Hill and Tabitha and Vincent Savaria; his sister Karen Jacobsen; brother Neil Jacobsen and his wife Karen; a niece and nephew, and an aunt, uncles, and many cousins. He will be remembered with love and greatly missed. If you would like to make a donation in remembrance of Chris it may be made to www.4Ocean.com. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
