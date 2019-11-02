Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher J. Bramah. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bramah, Christopher J. ALBANY Christopher Jordan Bramah, who lived a life of joy that was repeatedly upended by drug addiction, died suddenly on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Albany. He was just 25 years young. Chris was a unique individual in many ways: a devoted hunter who hated having to use mousetraps, an enthusiastic singer of country music and Southern rock as well as rap, and a frequent city dweller who dreamed of a home in remote Alaska. But Chris also became, tragically, part of a statisticone of the 30,000 people who die in this country every year from an opioid overdose. As in so many of those stories, he thought he had it beat this time. Free of opioids for 11 months, Chris was reintroduced to them by a prescription pain medication after a recent injury. Within two weeks he was dead, depriving family, friends and those he had not yet met but who would have loved him in the future of a happy guy with a winning smile, a mischievous sense of humor, a zealotry for watching racing at Lebanon Valley Speedway and an abiding pleasure in spending time with those he cared about. Born on March 9, 1994, in Schenectady, Chris grew up in Rensselaer and Columbia counties, attending Maple Hill and Ichabod Crane schools. He soon joined his mother, sister and two brothers in Florida, a state he loved for its fishing, its beaches and the time it afforded him with his nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Alexander, Emerson, Harmony and Braden. While there, Chris began to work in the utility industry, a path he hoped would lead to college, a secure career and a family of his own. When Chris was drug-free, his eyes were bright, his laugh was quick and his appetite for food encompassed everything from McDonald's to fine dining and global cuisine, although he would not eat his sister's cooking. He loved helping his nephew with new skateboard tricks and would frequently facetime his niece to watch her horseback riding lesson. Chris loved being with family. Christopher Jordan Bramah is survived by his parents, Terri Bramah of Florida and James Bramah (Lauren) of Kinderhook; sister Anissa Alonzo of Florida; brothers, Jim Bramah of Florida and Paul Bramah of Albany; grandmother Janice Malmberg of Hudson; nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Alexander, Emerson, Melody, Harmony and Braden and aunts and uncles that loved him dearly. He is also survived by his stepsiblings, Steven and Julia. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, with Rev Nick Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Kinderhook Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris's name to The Drug Alcohol Abuse Foundation, 400 S. Swinton Ave., Delray Brach, FL, 33444.







Bramah, Christopher J. ALBANY Christopher Jordan Bramah, who lived a life of joy that was repeatedly upended by drug addiction, died suddenly on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Albany. He was just 25 years young. Chris was a unique individual in many ways: a devoted hunter who hated having to use mousetraps, an enthusiastic singer of country music and Southern rock as well as rap, and a frequent city dweller who dreamed of a home in remote Alaska. But Chris also became, tragically, part of a statisticone of the 30,000 people who die in this country every year from an opioid overdose. As in so many of those stories, he thought he had it beat this time. Free of opioids for 11 months, Chris was reintroduced to them by a prescription pain medication after a recent injury. Within two weeks he was dead, depriving family, friends and those he had not yet met but who would have loved him in the future of a happy guy with a winning smile, a mischievous sense of humor, a zealotry for watching racing at Lebanon Valley Speedway and an abiding pleasure in spending time with those he cared about. Born on March 9, 1994, in Schenectady, Chris grew up in Rensselaer and Columbia counties, attending Maple Hill and Ichabod Crane schools. He soon joined his mother, sister and two brothers in Florida, a state he loved for its fishing, its beaches and the time it afforded him with his nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Alexander, Emerson, Harmony and Braden. While there, Chris began to work in the utility industry, a path he hoped would lead to college, a secure career and a family of his own. When Chris was drug-free, his eyes were bright, his laugh was quick and his appetite for food encompassed everything from McDonald's to fine dining and global cuisine, although he would not eat his sister's cooking. He loved helping his nephew with new skateboard tricks and would frequently facetime his niece to watch her horseback riding lesson. Chris loved being with family. Christopher Jordan Bramah is survived by his parents, Terri Bramah of Florida and James Bramah (Lauren) of Kinderhook; sister Anissa Alonzo of Florida; brothers, Jim Bramah of Florida and Paul Bramah of Albany; grandmother Janice Malmberg of Hudson; nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Alexander, Emerson, Melody, Harmony and Braden and aunts and uncles that loved him dearly. He is also survived by his stepsiblings, Steven and Julia. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, with Rev Nick Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Kinderhook Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris's name to The Drug Alcohol Abuse Foundation, 400 S. Swinton Ave., Delray Brach, FL, 33444. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close