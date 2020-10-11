Charpentier, Christopher J. ALBANY Christopher J. Charpentier, 62 of Madison Ave. and formerly of Waterford, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence with his loving family at his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Leo and Donna McLinden Charpentier. Christopher had been employed by the NYS Department of Tax and Finance, CDTA, Unity House, Heroes At Home and Universal Life Church where he served as a minister. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hiking and camping. Survivors include his daughter, Chelsey Charpentier of Colorado; his siblings, Leo Charpentier Jr. (Kim) of Okala, Florida and Margaret Clark (Joseph) of Whitehall; and his niece, Jennifer Barr of Saratoga. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Saratoga National Cemetery. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy limitations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project
, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
.