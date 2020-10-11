1/1
Christopher J. Charpentier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charpentier, Christopher J. ALBANY Christopher J. Charpentier, 62 of Madison Ave. and formerly of Waterford, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his residence with his loving family at his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Leo and Donna McLinden Charpentier. Christopher had been employed by the NYS Department of Tax and Finance, CDTA, Unity House, Heroes At Home and Universal Life Church where he served as a minister. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hiking and camping. Survivors include his daughter, Chelsey Charpentier of Colorado; his siblings, Leo Charpentier Jr. (Kim) of Okala, Florida and Margaret Clark (Joseph) of Whitehall; and his niece, Jennifer Barr of Saratoga. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will follow with Military Honors in Saratoga National Cemetery. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy limitations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved