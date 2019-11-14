Mahoney, Christopher J. CLEARWATER, Fla. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Christopher J. Mahoney, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 69. He was the husband of Madelyn Mahoney for 47 years; and the son of Francis and Rosemond Mahoney. Born in Troy on December 29, 1949, he received his associate degree in science from Hudson Valley Community College in 1969. For 30 years, Chris successfully owned and operated Domestic Appliance Company, a private repair business, until his retirement in 2013 when he moved to Florida with his wife, Maddie. Chris's true happiness in life came from spending time with his family and friends. He loved to talk and would spend hours doing so when anyone would let him. Chris enjoyed tinkering with and fixing things in his spare time, and he had a passion for his garden and loved to watch his plants grow from seedlings. Chris was an amazing husband and father and would do everything he could to make sure his family always had what they needed. Living with Maddie for the past seven years in their home in Clearwater, Fla. gave Chris immeasurable joy and fulfilled all of his dreams. Chris was predeceased by his parents; his brother Robert; and his son Stephen. He is survived by his wife Maddie; son Christopher (Beth) Mahoney; daughters, Tracee (Andrew) Ceresia, and Erin (Joseph) Vars; and sister Theresa Martin. Chris was the proud grandfather of Robert, Alex and Rachel Mahoney, Braden Ceresia and Joseph and Stephen Vars. A funeral Mass for Chris, celebrated by Very Reverend Anthony Ligato, will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church, with a Christian Burial to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019