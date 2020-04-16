Owens, Christopher J. WESTFIELD Christopher Joseph Owens, 69 of Westfield, N.Y. passed away April 6, 2020, at Westfield Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 4, 1951, in Ozone Park, Queens, the son of Robert And Marjory Owens. Chris graduated with a B.A. from Conesus and a J.D. from Pace University. He worked as an arbitrator for the legal profession. Chris is survived by his siblings, Martha Hughey, Mary Kate Owens, and William Owens. Chris was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Daab, Sheila Owens and Robert Owens. Services will not be observed. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Hubert Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Send a condolence by visiting hubertfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020