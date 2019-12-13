|
Randolph, Christopher James GANSEVOORT Christopher James Randolph, 47 of Cramer Path in Gansevoort, died on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a long heroic struggle with multiple health issues. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline M. Griswold Randolph, whom he married on July 25, 2009; and the devoted father of Lauren Ashley Randolph of Gansevoort. He was born in Fort Rucker, Ala. to Christopher John and Mary Katherine (Kathy) Haggerty Randolph currently of Ballston Lake. He is also survived by his sister Kimberly Griffing Randolph of New York City; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Chris was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School, class of 1990. His most recent work was as a computer programmer for the N.Y.S. IT Department in Albany for about 10 years. He enjoyed wood working, video games, cooking and music. In his high school years he was a young entrepreneur who brought in music groups from all over the country and organized, promoted and held all-age concerts in Schenectady. After graduation he became a commercial fisherman in Alaska, and as an avid skateboarder enjoyed his sport on the Great Wall of China in December 1988. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Please express your online condolences by visiting Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
